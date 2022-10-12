Knowing the advantageous Fantasy football matchups is key, and you can expect to see several members of the Arizona Cardinals high in the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings. That's because the Cardinals will take on the Seattle Seahawks, a team that's giving up 30.8 points per game this season. That means players like quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Marquise Brown could be among the top Week 6 Fantasy football picks. Can you trust a player like tight end Zach Ertz, who's hauled in at least six receptions in his last four outings?

A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings can help answer those questions and assist in your Fantasy football start-sit decisions, trade evaluations or even help you find a gem on the Fantasy football waiver wire the rest of your league may have missed. Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Saints TE Taysom Hill, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Hill carried the ball nine times for 112 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Seahawks. He also completed a pass for 22 yards and an additional score. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson. New England has historically relied heavily on a committee in its backfield, but a hamstring injury to Damien Harris could change that. Harris was forced to leave last Sunday's game against the Lions after just four carries, which resulted in Stevenson having a career day for the Patriots.

Stevenson recorded 25 carries for 161 yards and secured two receptions for 14 yards in the Patriots' 29-0 win over the Lions. The second-year back is averaging 5.5 yards per carry this season and has secured 10 receptions in his last three games. Stevenson will now face a porous Browns defense that's been gashed by opposing running backs. Cleveland allowed the Chargers to rush for over 230 yards last week, one of the main reasons why SportsLine's model ranks Stevenson as a top-10 running back this week. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who's recorded at least 80 receiving yards in three of his last four games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Smith recorded 10 catches for 87 yards in Philadelphia's victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. However, Philadelphia's offense struggled in the second half, scoring just six points in the 20-17 win.

Smith and the Eagles will now face a stingy Dallas Cowboys defense on Sunday night. The Cowboys are giving up just 14.4 points per game, the third-best mark in the NFL. In addition, Dallas hasn't allowed more than one touchdown pass in a game this season, which doesn't bode well for Smith's Fantasy value this week. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Smith is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 6. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 6 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 6 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 6 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.