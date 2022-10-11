The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday after a 1-4 start to the season. Running back Christian McCaffrey scored his second rushing touchdown of the season in Sunday's loss against San Francisco, but where will he land in the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings? McCaffrey and the Panthers square off against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, a team that's giving up 106.4 rushing yards per game this season.

The Panthers are also expected to be without quarterback Baker Mayfield due to a high-ankle sprain, which could affect McCaffrey's efficiency against the Rams. Is McCaffrey a no-brainer to include in your Week 6 Fantasy football lineups, or should you look elsewhere for value? And which offensive players on the Rams should be included in your Week 6 Fantasy football strategy?

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Saints TE Taysom Hill, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Hill carried the ball nine times for 112 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Seahawks. He also completed a pass for 22 yards and an additional score. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson recorded 25 carries for 161 yards and secured both targets for 14 yards in the Patriots' 29-0 win over the Lions on Sunday. The second year back is averaging 5.5 yards per carry this season and he's secured 10 receptions in his last three games. Stevenson's usage should only increase this week with Damien Harris nursing a hamstring injury he suffered against the Lions.

Now Stevenson will look to dissect a Browns defense that gave up over 230 rushing yards against the Chargers last week. SportsLine's model ranks Stevenson as a top-10 running back this week, making him a rock-solid RB1 option against the Browns.

And a massive shocker: Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who's recorded at least 80 receiving yards in three of his last four games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Smith recorded 10 catches for 87 yards in Philadelphia's victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. However, Philadelphia's offense struggled in the second half, scoring just six points in the 20-17 win.

Smith and the Eagles will now face a stingy Dallas Cowboys defense on Sunday night. The Cowboys are giving up just 14.4 points per game, the third-best mark in the NFL. In addition, Dallas hasn't allowed more than one touchdown pass in a game this season, which doesn't bode well for Smith's Fantasy value this week. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Smith is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 6.

How to set Week 6 Fantasy football rankings

