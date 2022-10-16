If your team features Derrick Henry as your No. 1 running back, you'll need a reliable streaming option for your Week 6 Fantasy football lineups with the Titans on a bye. Among the most notable options in Week 6 is Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin. Arizona's starting running back, James Conner (ribs), is out, and the Cardinals have already ruled out Darrel Williams (knee), leaving Benjamin in line to get the majority of the workload for your NFL Fantasy football picks.

Benjamin and the Cardinals have a juicy matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday. The Seahawks have allowed every running back this season to gain at least 100 total yards, so Benjamin could be among the top streaming options in the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings. Which other running backs have exploitable Fantasy football matchups that can help you win this week? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Saints TE Taysom Hill, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Hill carried the ball nine times for 112 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Seahawks. He also completed a pass for 22 yards and an additional score. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs. The rookie wideout finished with just three receptions for 29 yards in last week's loss against the Giants. However, in two games prior to that, Doubs had eight targets in both outings against the Buccaneers and Patriots, scoring at least 13 PPR points in each contest.

Doubs also found the end zone in both of those matchups and will try to duplicate that success against the Jets. New York's defense has allowed eight receivers to score at least 13 PPR points this season, one of the main reasons why SportsLine's model ranks Doubs as a top-20 WR this week. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who's recorded at least 80 receiving yards in three of his last four games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Smith recorded 10 catches for 87 yards in Philadelphia's victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. However, Philadelphia's offense struggled in the second half, scoring just six points in the 20-17 win.

Smith and the Eagles will now face a stingy Dallas Cowboys defense on Sunday night. The Cowboys are giving up just 14.4 points per game, the third-best mark in the NFL. In addition, Dallas hasn't allowed more than one touchdown pass in a game this season, which doesn't bode well for Smith's Fantasy value this week. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Smith is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 6. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 6 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 6 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 6 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.