Week 6 brings plenty of tough questions for owners as they set their Fantasy football lineups. Should you go with a more proven option like Jets running back Breece Hall, who faces a tough Philadelphia Eagles defensive front? Or roll the dice on a lower-owned, high-upside option like Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen, who's scored a touchdown in three of his last four outings? Is a player like Austin Ekeler, who's expected to start after missing multiple games due to an ankle injury, safe to rely on in Week 6 Fantasy football picks?

These are the types of questions owners will have to answer before locking in their Week 6 Fantasy football rankings. Owners know a victory this week could be the determining factor between their team making the playoffs or going home emptyhanded. Before you lock in your Week 6 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Vikings running back Alexander Mattison. He managed just 26 rushing yards on eight carries in last week's loss to the Chiefs, but recorded a nine-yard touchdown catch on a screen pass from Kirk Cousins early in the fourth quarter, which helped salvage his Fantasy production.

Mattison has racked up more than 90 rushing yards in two of his last three games and now will face a Bears defense that's giving up 31.4 points per game. Mattison could also be featured more heavily in Minnesota's offensive gameplan after star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was put on IR with a hamstring injury. Mattison's projected usage is a big reason why SportsLine's model has him as a top-15 running back this week, making him a reliable RB2 option for your Fantasy football lineups.

And a massive shocker: Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who is coming off his first 1,000-yard season in 2022 and was started in 95% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving out of your Week 6 Fantasy football lineups.

Smith made the Pro Bowl last season after catching 95 passes for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns. He opened his season with double-digit Fantasy points in three of his first four starts. However, he was only targeted five times in Week 5 and finished with one catch for six yards. Despite leading the NFL in snap share (98.6%) and route participation (100.0%), Smith ranks 55th in target rate (19.7%). For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 6 Fantasy football rankings

