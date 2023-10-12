A week after Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp came off injured reserve due to a preseason hamstring injury, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson went on IR with a hamstring injury of his own. The latest in a long line of Fantasy football injuries leaves one of the league's best passing attacks scrambling. How should you replace Jefferson in your Fantasy football lineups and how will his absence impact the Vikings as a whole? Those are the sorts of questions you have to ask yourself before setting your Week 6 Fantasy football picks.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Jets running back Breece Hall. The second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State had put himself in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation early last season before a torn ACL ended his season. Hall returned to action this summer, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh was cautious with his workload despite the fact that he was the more productive back over free-agency signing Dalvin Cook.

However, Saleh announced last week that Hall would no longer face snap-count restrictions and Hall responded by running 22 times for 177 yards and a touchdown while also catching three passes for 17 yards. It appears as if Hall has sidestepped the early-season challenge from Cook for carries and he should be the focal point of the Jets' offense moving forward. That's why the model ranks him as a top-10 running back for Week 6 even with a tough matchup against the Eagles.

And a massive shocker: Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who is coming off his first 1,000-yard season in 2022 and was started in 95% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving out of your Week 6 Fantasy football lineups.

Smith made the Pro Bowl last season after catching 95 passes for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns. He opened his season with double-digit Fantasy points in three of his first four starts. However, he was only targeted five times in Week 5 and finished with one catch for six yards. Despite leading the NFL in snap share (98.6%) and route participation (100.0%), Smith ranks 55th in target rate (19.7%). For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings.

