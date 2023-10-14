The Philadelphia Eagles have raced out to a 5-0 start this season led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has accounted for 10 total touchdowns. Hurts has racked up 1,262 passing yards and 206 rushing yards, making him one of the most popular Week 6 Fantasy football picks. However, he has also tossed four interceptions in his first five games, giving owners a reason to be hesitant when setting their Week 6 Fantasy football rankings. Hurts will now face a Jets defense that ranks in the top half of the league defending the pass.

One player the model is high on this week: Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis. Buffalo ranks fourth in passing yards per game (274.2), and Davis is one of the top beneficiaries. He has 18 receptions for 320 yards and four touchdowns, cracking the 100-yard mark for the first time this season in last week's game.

He had six receptions for 100 yards and a score against Jacksonville, giving him momentum heading into this week's contest against the Giants. New York has been susceptible against the pass this season, ranked No. 19 in the league in passing yards allowed per game (226.6). The model expects Davis to have another strong outing this week, ranking him as a top-15 option at his position.

And a massive shocker: Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who is coming off his first 1,000-yard season in 2022 and was started in 95% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving out of your Week 6 Fantasy football lineups.

Smith made the Pro Bowl last season after catching 95 passes for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns. He opened his season with double-digit Fantasy points in three of his first four starts. However, he was only targeted five times in Week 5 and finished with one catch for six yards. Despite leading the NFL in snap share (98.6%) and route participation (100.0%), Smith ranks 55th in target rate (19.7%). For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings.

