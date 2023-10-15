With Cooper Kupp returning from his hamstring injury last week, many managers wondered if the Rams' offense would be able to produce two top-tier Fantasy receivers, Kupp and Puka Nacua. The latter has been one of the biggest surprises of the season, going from a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and largely unselected in drafts to being one of the top players in the Fantasy football rankings. If last week is any indication, Kupp and Nacua will have no problems producing with one another. Nacua finished as the WR 11, with Kupp as the WR12 in Fantasy football lineups last week. The Rams will face the Cardinals in the Week 6 NFL schedule, so how high should you place these two Los Angeles receivers in your Week 6 Fantasy football WR rankings?

Before you lock in your Week 6 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see its Week 6 Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Vikings receiver Jordan Addison. With Minnesota playing without Justin Jefferson for at least the next four weeks due to a hamstring injury, a bevy of targets will open up in the Vikings' offense. Addison appears to be at the forefront of gaining many of those opportunities. Jefferson had at least nine targets in each of his four full games this season and led the NFL in targets (184) last year.

The Vikings should still have advantages in the passing game this weekend against the Bears, who are allowing 286 passing yards per game, the second highest in the NFL. Outside of only receiving one target against the Panthers this season, Addison is averaging 62.3 yards per game with three touchdowns this year. The Vikings wasted no time involving the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft into the offense and now with Jefferson sidelined, expect that usage to increase even more.

And a massive shocker: Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who is coming off his first 1,000-yard season in 2022 and was started in 95% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving out of your Week 6 Fantasy football lineups.

Smith made the Pro Bowl last season after catching 95 passes for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns. He opened his season with double-digit Fantasy points in three of his first four starts. However, he was only targeted five times in Week 5 and finished with one catch for six yards. Despite leading the NFL in snap share (98.6%) and route participation (100.0%), Smith ranks 55th in target rate (19.7%). For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 6 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for an underrated running back to finish in the top five of its Fantasy football rankings, ahead of players like Derrick Henry and Alvin Kamara. These picks could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, defense and kicker rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which underrated running back could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 6 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking running back comes out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.