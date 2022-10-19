The Week 7 Fantasy football matchups bring plenty of tough questions for owners as they set their Fantasy football lineups. Should you go with a more proven option like Packers running back Aaron Jones, who faces a tough Washington Commanders defensive front? Should you roll the dice on a lower-owned, high-upside option in your Fantasy football strategy like Lions RB Jamaal Williams, who's scored four total touchdowns in his last three outings?

Is a player like quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who's expected to start after missing multiple games due to a concussion, safe to rely on in your Week 7 Fantasy football picks? These are the types of questions owners will have to answer before locking in their Week 7 Fantasy football rankings. Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Stevenson recorded 19 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Browns. He also brought in four of five targets for 15 yards. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 7 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. San Francisco suffered a surprising setback against the Atlanta Falcons last week, but Aiyuk had his best performance of the season. The 24-year-old hauled in eight receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns in the defeat.

Aiyuk has been targeted eight or more times in three of his last five outings, and that trend is expected to continue this week with the 49ers taking on the Chiefs. If San Francisco falls behind early, the 49ers will be forced to throw the ball to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's offense. That's one of the main reasons why the model ranks Aiyuk as a top-20 wide receiver this week, making him a rock-solid WR2 option against the Chiefs. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who's recorded at least 75 receiving yards in three of his last five games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. McLaurin's stat line against the Bears may be a bit deceiving at first glance. He finished with just three receptions for 41 yards in the Commanders' 12-7 win over the Bears, but McLaurin was responsible for nearly half of Carson Wentz's 99 passing yards.

However, Wentz suffered a fractured finger in the win and he's expected to miss four to six weeks, which doesn't bode well for McLaurin's Fantasy value. Plus, McLaurin and the Commanders will face Green Bay's top-ranked passing defense this week, which is giving up just 164.0 passing yards per game this season. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, McLaurin is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 7. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 7 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 7 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 7 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.