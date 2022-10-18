The Pittsburgh Steelers secured their second win of the season last week, beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-18 at home. Wide receiver Chase Claypool hauled in seven receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown in the victory, but where will he land in the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings? Claypool failed to eclipse 50 receiving yards in his first five games this season, but now he'll square off against a Dolphins defense that's giving up 361.3 yards per game.

Should Claypool be included in your Week 7 Fantasy football lineups? How should you handle the expected return of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), who ranked second in passing yards and third in passing touchdowns at the time of his injury? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Stevenson recorded 19 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Browns. He also brought in four of five targets for 15 yards. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Week 7 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. He was the lone bright spot in San Francisco's 28-14 loss against the Falcons last week. In fact, Aiyuk hauled in eight of 11 targets for 83 yards and two touchdowns against Atlanta.

Aiyuk's involvement in the offense should remain steady this week since the 49ers may be forced to throw heavily when taking on the Chiefs. Kansas City's defense is giving up 266.0 passing yards per game this season, which ranks 27th in the NFL.

And a massive shocker: Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who's recorded at least 75 receiving yards in three of his last five games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. McLaurin's stat line against the Bears may be a bit deceiving at first glance. He finished with just three receptions for 41 yards in the Commanders' 12-7 win over the Bears, but McLaurin was responsible for nearly half of Carson Wentz's 99 passing yards.

However, Wentz suffered a fractured finger in the win and he's expected to miss four to six weeks, which doesn't bode well for McLaurin's Fantasy value. Plus, McLaurin and the Commanders will face Green Bay's top-ranked passing defense this week, which is giving up just 164.0 passing yards per game this season. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, McLaurin is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 7. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 7 Fantasy football rankings

