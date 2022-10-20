Ahead of the season, Fantasy experts held tight to predictions that Breece Hall would emerge as one of the top Fantasy football rookies in 2022. Even though the Jets seemingly had more significant roster priorities and drafted Michael Carter in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Hall is making good on those predictions. Over the last three weeks, he's exploded for 279 rushing yards, 117 receiving yards and three touchdowns, but where should he be in the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings when the Jets take on the Broncos?

Denver has a new running back as well, after Javonte Williams was lost for the season and Melvin Gordon has seen a decline in usage. Latavius Murray stepped in and ran for 66 yards on 15 carries against the Chargers last week, but was that enough to make him one of the top Fantasy football picks? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Stevenson recorded 19 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Browns. He also brought in four of five targets for 15 yards. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

Top Week 7 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Texans running back Dameon Pierce. The standout rookie went into last week's bye on a high note. In a 13-6 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pierce ran for 99 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.

Over the last three weeks, Pierce has delivered on the hype he built in the preseason with 310 yards and three touchdowns on 60 carries. He's also become a factor in the passing attack with 43 yards on 11 catches over those last three starts. Houston is back in action against Las Vegas, which has allowed 440 rushing yards over the last four games, and the model projects Pierce will finish as a top-15 Fantasy back again on Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who's recorded at least 75 receiving yards in three of his last five games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. McLaurin's stat line against the Bears may be a bit deceiving at first glance. He finished with just three receptions for 41 yards in the Commanders' 12-7 win over the Bears, but McLaurin was responsible for nearly half of Carson Wentz's 99 passing yards.

However, Wentz suffered a fractured finger in the win and he's expected to miss four to six weeks, which doesn't bode well for McLaurin's Fantasy value. Plus, McLaurin and the Commanders will face Green Bay's top-ranked passing defense this week, which is giving up just 164.0 passing yards per game this season. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, McLaurin is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 7.

How to set Week 7 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 7 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory?