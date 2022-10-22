We're already six weeks into the 2022 NFL schedule and owners will be without anyone who plays for the Bills, Eagles, Vikings and Rams in Week 7. All four franchises are on bye, which means that superstars like Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Dalvin Cook and Cooper Kupp will have to be replaced in your Week 7 Fantasy football lineups. Steelers running back Najee Harris has only averaged 3.2 yards per carry this season and hasn't topped 100 scrimmage yards, but is he worth starting against a Dolphins defense that ranks 23rd? A reliable set of Week 7 Fantasy football rankings can help you determine how to handle underperforming stars like Harris and squeeze maximum value out of your Fantasy football strategy. Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Stevenson recorded 19 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Browns. He also brought in four of five targets for 15 yards. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

Top Week 7 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III. After rushing for 579 yards in each of his two seasons at Wake Forest, Walker transferred to Michigan State in 2021 and turned in a massive year that rocketed him up draft boards. He rushed for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns and wound up being the second running back selected.

After dealing with a knee injury that held him out the first week of the season, Walker only played 21 snaps his first two games. However, he saw his workload increase against the Lions in Week 4 and took over as the No. 1 running back when Rashaad Penny broke his leg in Week 5. Walker has rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries the last two weeks and will take on a Chargers run defense that has allowed 5.6 yards per carry this year.

And a massive shocker: Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who's recorded at least 75 receiving yards in three of his last five games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. McLaurin's stat line against the Bears may be a bit deceiving at first glance. He finished with just three receptions for 41 yards in the Commanders' 12-7 win over the Bears, but McLaurin was responsible for nearly half of Carson Wentz's 99 passing yards.

However, Wentz suffered a fractured finger in the win and he's expected to miss four to six weeks, which doesn't bode well for McLaurin's Fantasy value. Plus, McLaurin and the Commanders will face Green Bay's top-ranked passing defense this week, which is giving up just 164.0 passing yards per game this season. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, McLaurin is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 7.

How to set Week 7 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 7 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory?