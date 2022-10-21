Fantasy owners who had been encouraged by J.K. Dobbins' increased usage promptly saw him exit Baltimore's Week 6 game against New York with knee tightness. The former second round pick is coming back from a torn ACL last season, leaving his status in question for Week 7. Kenyan Drake immediately became a top pickup off the Fantasy football waiver wire after he finished the game with 119 yards, but is he a lock to include in your team when it comes to your Week 7 Fantasy football rankings?

Even if Dobbins is considered 100 percent, the Ravens may want to consider rolling with Drake anyway. The last time Drake played their Week 7 opponent, the Cleveland Browns, he ran for 137 yards and four touchdowns. Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Stevenson recorded 19 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Browns. He also brought in four of five targets for 15 yards. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 7 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III. In his first start of the season last week, he finished with 21 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. Over his last two weeks, he has 185 rushing yards and two scores.

Even though Walker is already coming off a strong performance, he is positioned for an even better showing in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers' defense has surrendered the 10th-most rushing yards (750) in the sixth-fewest attempts (135). The Seahawks have had a much better offense than many expected heading into this season, and Walker has been a major part of that over the last two weeks. That's why the model projects him to finish as a top-three Fantasy running back in Week 7. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who's recorded at least 75 receiving yards in three of his last five games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. McLaurin's stat line against the Bears may be a bit deceiving at first glance. He finished with just three receptions for 41 yards in the Commanders' 12-7 win over the Bears, but McLaurin was responsible for nearly half of Carson Wentz's 99 passing yards.

However, Wentz suffered a fractured finger in the win and he's expected to miss four to six weeks, which doesn't bode well for McLaurin's Fantasy value. Plus, McLaurin and the Commanders will face Green Bay's top-ranked passing defense this week, which is giving up just 164.0 passing yards per game this season. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, McLaurin is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 7. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 7 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 7 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 7 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.