The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the season last week, falling 20-14 to the New York Jets. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith recorded just five receptions for 44 yards, but where will he land in the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings? Smith and the Eagles will square off against the Miami Dolphins, a team that's giving up 229.2 passing yards per game this season. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a no-brainer to include in your Week 7 Fantasy football lineups, but should you roster a player like running back D'Andre Swift, who managed just 18 rushing yards on 10 carries last week? Where should Swift be in the Fantasy football RB rankings? So before you lock in your Week 7 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

One player the model is high on this week: Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Tampa Bay's offense struggled mightily in the 20-6 loss to the Lions, including Mayfield. However, the former Heisman Trophy winner scored at least 20.0 Fantasy points in three of his first four games prior to that loss.

Mayfield has an opportunity to bounce back on Sunday against the Falcons, a team that's giving up 19.2 Fantasy points per game on average to opposing quarterbacks this season. Atlanta's pass defense also ranks 27th in the league in passing touchdowns (10), which is a big reason why the model ranks Mayfield as a top-10 quarterback this week.

And a massive shocker: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who leads the NFL with 14 touchdown passes and was started in 76% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving out of your Week 7 Fantasy football lineups.

Cousins opened the season with three consecutive 300-yard games and threw for nine touchdowns during that span, but he's been decidedly less productive over the last three weeks. He's thrown for 604 yards and five touchdowns while throwing two interceptions and fumbling four times (though he's only lost one) over those three games. Now he'll take on a stout 49ers defense and the model favors streaming a quarterback like Baker Mayfield or even Joshua Dobbs in Week 7. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings.

