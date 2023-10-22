The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing offensive performance last week against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. It could have stemmed from the travel back from London or maybe Brian Daboll, Buffalo's former offensive coordinator, was able to help New York form a game plan to slow down one of the best quarterbacks in the league. With a full week back in the United States, should Fantasy players expect a better showing from Buffalo on the road against the Patriots? New England is surrendering 25.3 points per game, tied for the eighth-most in the NFL this season.

The Patriots are also allowing 31 points per game over the last three weeks, which could make Buffalo players an appealing option for Week 7 Fantasy football lineups. How high should you put players like Allen, James Cook, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis in Week 7 Fantasy football rankings?

Top Week 7 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk. San Francisco could enter Monday Night Football without their two top playmakers, as Christian McCaffrey (oblique/ribs) and Deebo Samuel (shoulder) are battling injuries. As a result, Aiyuk could become the go-to pass catcher in a high-powered 49ers offense. Even if they do play, it wouldn't be surprising to see them on a snap count to protect the superstars for the rest of the season.

Even when San Francisco's offense is fully healthy, Aiyuk has created a prominent role among the pass-catchers. He is 13th in the NFL in receiving yards (454), largely due to his big-play ability. The 25-year-old is tied for fifth in yards per reception (18.2). His 25 receptions are the fewest of any player in the top 15 in receiving yards, but those targets should increase this week given the offense's injuries. The Vikings have allowed the third-most points to Fantasy football receivers this year and all signs point to a big night for Aiyuk to cap off the Week 7 NFL schedule.

And a massive shocker: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who leads the NFL with 14 touchdown passes and was started in 76% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving out of your Week 7 Fantasy football lineups.

Cousins opened the season with three consecutive 300-yard games and threw for nine touchdowns during that span, but he's been decidedly less productive over the last three weeks. He's thrown for 604 yards and five touchdowns while throwing two interceptions and fumbling four times (though he's only lost one) over those three games. Now he'll take on a stout 49ers defense and the model favors streaming a quarterback like Baker Mayfield or even Joshua Dobbs in Week 7. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 7 Fantasy football rankings

