The middle portion of the NFL schedule is always plagued by injuries and Fantasy football managers will try to navigate the loss of Kyren Williams (ankle), Justin Fields (thumb) and David Montgomery (ribs) in Week 7. Meanwhile, the statuses of Christian McCaffrey (oblique), Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and Trevor Lawrence's (knee) all appear to be up in the air, making for even more gut-wrenching start-or-sit decisions. Fantasy football injuries can be overwhelming, but if you understand the Fantasy football matchups, you can still squeeze as much productivity as possible out of your Fantasy football picks.

A reliable set of live-updated Week 7 Fantasy football rankings can help you adjust on the fly to the latest NFL injury news and ensure you're making optimal Fantasy football picks. So before you lock in your Week 7 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see its Week 7 Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 7 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. A second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Georgia, Pickens started flashing big-play ability in training camp as a rookie with a series of highlight-reel catches that went viral. Then, he showed impressive real-world ability with 52 catches for 801 yards and five total touchdowns despite playing in a struggling offense during the season.

He's followed that up by establishing himself as Pittsburgh's No. 1 receiver, catching 22 passes for 393 yards and two touchdowns over his first five games in 2023. Pickens has a pair of 100-yard games with a touchdown this season and will come off a bye to match up with a Rams defense that gave up 100-yard games to A.J. Brown and Ja'Marr Chase in the last three weeks. The model ranks him as a top-five wide receiver for Week 7 ahead of stars like Mike Evans and Davante Adams.

And a massive shocker: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who leads the NFL with 14 touchdown passes and was started in 76% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving out of your Week 7 Fantasy football lineups.

Cousins opened the season with three consecutive 300-yard games and threw for nine touchdowns during that span, but he's been decidedly less productive over the last three weeks. He's thrown for 604 yards and five touchdowns while throwing two interceptions and fumbling four times (though he's only lost one) over those three games. Now he'll take on a stout 49ers defense and the model favors streaming a quarterback like Baker Mayfield or even Joshua Dobbs in Week 7. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 7 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for an underrated tight end to finish in the top six in its Fantasy football rankings, ahead of studs like Darren Waller and Sam LaPorta. These picks could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, defense and kicker rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which underrated tight end could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 7 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking running back comes out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.