Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert was effective in Miami's victory over the Carolina Panthers last week. Mostert racked up 17 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns while hauling in three receptions and another score in Sunday's 42-21 win. Mostert is expected to be high in the Week 7 Fantasy football RB rankings yet again after racking up 11 total touchdowns in his first six games. Which other running backs should you include in your Week 7 Fantasy football strategy? A reliable set of Week 7 Fantasy football rankings can help ensure that you nail more difficult start or sit decisions. So before you lock in your Week 7 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see its Week 7 Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 7 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Browns running back Jerome Ford. Ford played a big part in Cleveland's surprising upset win over the 49ers, pacing the Browns with 17 carries for 84 yards. He's now recorded double-digit carries in four of his first five games and is expected to be heavily involved in Cleveland's game plan against the Colts on Sunday.

Indianapolis' defense is giving up 357.2 points per game this season, which ranks 26th in the NFL. The Colts have also given up nine rushing touchdowns this season, tied for second-most in the league. SportsLine's model is projecting Ford will finish as a top-12 running back this week, making him a rock-solid option for your Fantasy football lineups.

And a massive shocker: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who leads the NFL with 14 touchdown passes and was started in 76% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving out of your Week 7 Fantasy football lineups.

Cousins opened the season with three consecutive 300-yard games and threw for nine touchdowns during that span, but he's been decidedly less productive over the last three weeks. He's thrown for 604 yards and five touchdowns while throwing two interceptions and fumbling four times (though he's only lost one) over those three games. Now he'll take on a stout 49ers defense and the model favors streaming a quarterback like Baker Mayfield or even Joshua Dobbs in Week 7. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 7 Fantasy football rankings

