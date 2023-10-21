Perhaps no receiving core has been criticized as much as the Giants', with most players not garnering consideration for Week 7 Fantasy football lineups. However, this could be the week to contemplate Giants skill players besides Saquon Barkley and Darren Waller as New York takes on Washington. The Commanders have allowed the most touchdowns to opposing receivers and the third-most Fantasy points to wideouts overall. Drake London and D.J. Moore are coming off career-highs in back-to-back games versus Washington, so which Big Blue wideouts could be worth a shot as Week 7 Fantasy football picks?

Darius Slayton leads the team in receiving, while Wan'Dale Robinson has averaged 5.5 receptions per game this season. The two combined for 131 yards last week versus Buffalo's No. 7 pass defense. With a much softer pass defense on tap, should either player maneuver his way into your Week 7 Fantasy football rankings? So before you lock in your Week 7 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking.

the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times

Top Week 7 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Rams running back Zach Evans. The sixth-round rookie is one of the last healthy bodies left in L.A.'s backfield with Kyren Williams (ankle) expected to miss Week 7, while backup Ronnie Rivers (knee) was just placed on IR. With Cam Akers traded to Minnesota earlier this year, Evans is the only Rams running back who's touched the ball this season.

Evans led the SEC with 6.5 yards per carry last year at Ole Miss after ranking second in the Big 12 in ypc while at TCU in 2021. The Rams take on the Steelers on Sunday and Pittsburgh ranks 29th in rushing yards allowed this year. Williams ranks sixth in the league in touches (110), so the position is a big part of the Rams offense. The model pegs Evans as a top-20 RB in its Week 7 Fantasy football RB rankings, making him a rock-solid RB2.

And a massive shocker: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who leads the NFL with 14 touchdown passes and was started in 76% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving out of your Week 7 Fantasy football lineups.

Cousins opened the season with three consecutive 300-yard games and threw for nine touchdowns during that span, but he's been decidedly less productive over the last three weeks. He's thrown for 604 yards and five touchdowns while throwing two interceptions and fumbling four times (though he's only lost one) over those three games. Now he'll take on a stout 49ers defense and the model favors streaming a quarterback like Baker Mayfield or even Joshua Dobbs in Week 7. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 7 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for an underrated tight end to finish in the top six in its Fantasy football rankings, ahead of studs like Darren Waller and Sam LaPorta.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which underrated tight end could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 7 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking running back comes out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.