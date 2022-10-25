Injuries to big name playmakers will shake up the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings. Jets running back Breece Hall suffered a season-ending ACL injury in New York's victory over the Broncos, leaving a hole in many Fantasy football lineups. Backup Michael Carter recorded 15 touches against Denver and could see more usage in Week 8 against the Patriots. Meanwhile, Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf may miss time with a patellar tendon issue. Injuries to those top Fantasy football picks puts Carter and Tyler Lockett in line to handle increased workloads this week.

Where will Carter and Lockett land in the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings?

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Walker recorded 23 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Chargers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

Top Week 8 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Saints wide receiver Chris Olave. The Saints have lost five of their last six games, but the rookie wideout has shown promise. The Ohio State product has recorded at least 80 receiving yards in three of his last five outings. He's scored a touchdown in the other two games in which he failed to crack 80 receiving yards during that span and he now gets a mouthwatering matchup against the Raiders.

Las Vegas' defense is giving up 262.7 passing yards per game this season, which ranks 27th in the NFL. In their last road game, the Raiders gave up four passing touchdowns, one of the main reasons why SportsLine's model ranks Olave as a top-20 WR this week.

And a massive shocker: Packers running back Aaron Jones, who finished with over 75 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Jones rushed eight times for just 23 yards in Sunday's loss against the Commanders but brought in nine of 10 targets for 53 yards and two scores.

The Packers are struggling offensively, averaging just 18.3 points per game this season. Plus, Jones and the Packers will square off against the Buffalo Bills, a defense that's giving up just 281.5 yards per game this season, which ranks first in the NFL. With one of the toughest NFL matchups, Jones is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 8.

How to set Week 8 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 8 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 8 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.