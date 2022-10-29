Several recent NFL trades have opened up opportunities for running backs on struggling teams. Christian McCaffrey being sent from Carolina allowed D'Onta Foreman to produce 145 total yards last week, while James Robinson departing from Jacksonville puts Travis Etienne into a starting role. All of these moving parts could leave you with some difficult Week 8 Fantasy football start-sit decisions, especially in regards to Foreman and Etienne. Both undoubtedly received boosts in the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings, but with just two teams on byes this week, you likely have plenty of options at your disposal. Should either get the nod over fellow fringe backs like Darrell Henderson or Antonio Gibson in your Fantasy football picks? Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Walker recorded 23 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Chargers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

One player the model is high on this week: Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds. Even though Amon-Ra St. Brown could return after leaving last week's game against the Cowboys, Detroit has other issues in its wide receiver room. With DJ Chark's (ankle) recent placement on injured reserve, the Lions only have four active receivers, including St. Brown following last week's scary hit to the back of the head.

Reynolds finished with just one catch for eight yards last week, but the game plan for this week could be more favorable for his usage. Last week, Reynolds had the second-most snaps by a Lions receiver (47) and this week, Detroit faces a Miami defense that has allowed the eighth-most yards to opposing wideouts (1,172). With Jamaal Williams' ball security issues and D'Andre Swift's health concerns, the model predicts a pass-centric offense this week for Detroit, and for Reynolds to finish as a top-20 Fantasy wide receiver.

And a massive shocker: Packers running back Aaron Jones, who finished with over 75 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Jones rushed eight times for just 23 yards in Sunday's loss against the Commanders but brought in nine of 10 targets for 53 yards and two scores.

The Packers are struggling offensively, averaging just 18.3 points per game this season. Plus, Jones and the Packers will square off against the Buffalo Bills, a defense that's giving up just 281.5 yards per game this season, which ranks first in the NFL. With one of the toughest NFL matchups, Jones is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 8.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 8 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 8 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.