Navigating backfield timeshares has become one of the trickiest elements of season-long Fantasy football strategy and a new committee approach in Carolina is sure to have owners pulling their hair as they set their Week 8 Fantasy football lineups. After trading Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, the Panthers split their backfield reps between Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman and both were productive. Foreman produced 145 scrimmage yards, while Hubbard put up 73 scrimmage yards with a touchdown despite leaving with an ankle injury. Can you trust either in your Week 8 Fantasy football rankings? Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Walker recorded 23 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Chargers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

Top Week 8 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. The former 49ers running back was signed as a free agent this offseason and expected to share time with fellow free-agency signing Chase Edmonds. However, Mostert has overtaken Edmonds on the depth chart and his utilization in recent weeks suggests he's the No. 1 running back in Miami.

Mostert has played at least 60% of the snaps the last four weeks and produced 360 scrimmage yards and two scores during that span. That includes over 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in a win over the Steelers last week and over 100 rushing yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Jets earlier in the month. Now, he'll take on a Lions defense that is giving up an average of 23.7 points per game to running backs in standard Fantasy football leagues this season.

And a massive shocker: Packers running back Aaron Jones, who finished with over 75 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Jones rushed eight times for just 23 yards in Sunday's loss against the Commanders but brought in nine of 10 targets for 53 yards and two scores.

The Packers are struggling offensively, averaging just 18.3 points per game this season. Plus, Jones and the Packers will square off against the Buffalo Bills, a defense that's giving up just 281.5 yards per game this season, which ranks first in the NFL. With one of the toughest NFL matchups, Jones is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 8.

How to set Week 8 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 8 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 8 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.