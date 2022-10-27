Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott has been one of the top players in the Fantasy football rankings in recent years, but he had to miss more than a month of action this season due to an injury. Prescott made his return against Detroit last week, completing 19 of 25 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown. He does not have one of the advantageous Fantasy football matchups in the Week 8 NFL schedule though, since he is facing a Chicago defense that has allowed fewer than 30 points in every game this season. Should you avoid Prescott with your Week 8 Fantasy football picks? Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Walker recorded 23 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Chargers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 8 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. He did not have any big games early in the season, but he has tallied at least 14 carries in four consecutive contests since taking over as the lead back. Mostert rushed for 79 yards against Pittsburgh last week, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He is averaging 14.6 touches for 68.2 yards from scrimmage per game while adding a touchdown in his last five outings.

Mostert provides versatility out of the backfield, catching four passes for 30 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday's win over the Steelers. Edmonds had just seven carries for 17 yards, so Mostert has clearly pulled away as the top running back on the roster. He is facing the worst defense in the NFL on Sunday, as Detroit is allowing 412.2 yards per game, making this an ideal time to include Mostert in Fantasy football lineups. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Packers running back Aaron Jones, who finished with over 75 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Jones rushed eight times for just 23 yards in Sunday's loss against the Commanders but brought in nine of 10 targets for 53 yards and two scores.

The Packers are struggling offensively, averaging just 18.3 points per game this season. Plus, Jones and the Packers will square off against the Buffalo Bills, a defense that's giving up just 281.5 yards per game this season, which ranks first in the NFL. With one of the toughest NFL matchups, Jones is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 8. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 8 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 8 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 8 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.