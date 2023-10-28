While Davante Adams is a no-brainer to use as one of your Week 8 Fantasy football picks, fellow Raiders wideout Jakobi Meyers also has a reasonable case to be a part of your Week 8 Fantasy football strategy. He's averaging more Fantasy points per game than Adams this season, as well as other bigger-name wideouts such as CeeDee Lamb and DK Metcalf. Not even the Raiders playing three quarterbacks over the last three weeks has slowed down Meyers, as he has a touchdown in each of those games.

Las Vegas visits the Lions on Monday and Detroit allowed three passing touchdowns last week, which makes Meyers even more intriguing. Where should he fall among your many Week 8 Fantasy football start-sit decisions, with no teams on a bye and so many options at your disposal? Before setting your Week 8 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

One player the model is high on this week: Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen. He has been on a roll over the last five games, finding the end zone four times during that span and scoring in all but one game. Thielen has topped 100 receiving yards in three of the last four weeks, including a monstrous 145-yard performance against the Seahawks in Seattle.

Thielen has been a target vacuum, with 11 receptions in three of his last four games and 49 on the season. He's been the security blanket for rookie quarterback Bryce Young and has shown no signs of slowing down. Fire him up with confidence on Sunday against the Texans at home.

And a massive shocker: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who's thrown for over 500 yards and five touchdowns in his last two games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 in the Week 8 Fantasy football QB rankings. He's a player to consider leaving out of your Week 8 Fantasy football lineups.

Burrow got off to a slow start this season but he's been impressive in recent weeks. However, Burrow and the Bengals play the San Francisco 49ers, a defense that's giving up just 15.6 points per game, which ranks third in the league. In addition, Burrow has thrown for 185 yards or fewer in two of his last three games, a big reason why the model favors streaming a quarterback like Jordan Love or even Bryce Young in Week 8. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings.

