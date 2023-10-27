Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew put on a show in Indianapolis' 39-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns last week, throwing for 305 yards and two touchdowns. He also added two rushing touchdowns, but where will he land in the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings? The Colts will square off against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, a defense that's giving up just 187.0 passing yards per game, the fourth-fewest in the NFL. Is Minshew a reliable streaming option at quarterback, or should you look elsewhere for value at the quarterback position for your Fantasy football picks?

A reliable set of Week 8 Fantasy football QB rankings can help answer those questions and assist in your Week 8 Fantasy football start-sit decisions, trade evaluations or even help you find a gem on the Fantasy football waiver wire the rest of your league may have missed. Before setting your Week 8 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see its Week 8 Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 8 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen. He is quietly having one of the most productive seasons of his career. The veteran wideout has scored a touchdown in four of his last five games and eclipsed 100 receiving yards in three of his last four outings.

He continues to dominate work among the Panthers' receiving corps, as he now has either 13 or 14 targets in three of his last four games. He's finished with at least seven receptions in each of his last five games and SportsLine's model expects he'll remain productive against the Houston Texans on Sunday. SportsLine's model is projecting Thielen will finish as a top-12 wide receiver this week, making him a rock-solid option for your Fantasy football lineups.

And a massive shocker: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who's thrown for over 500 yards and five touchdowns in his last two games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 in the Week 8 Fantasy football QB rankings. He's a player to consider leaving out of your Week 8 Fantasy football lineups.

Burrow got off to a slow start this season but he's been impressive in recent weeks. However, Burrow and the Bengals play the San Francisco 49ers, a defense that's giving up just 15.6 points per game, which ranks third in the league. In addition, Burrow has thrown for 185 yards or fewer in two of his last three games, a big reason why the model favors streaming a quarterback like Jordan Love or even Bryce Young in Week 8. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 8 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for an underrated wide receiver to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football WR rankings, ahead of studs like Davante Adams, Mike Evans and Jaylen Waddle. These picks could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which underrated wide receiver could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 8 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking wideout comes out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.