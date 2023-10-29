The Carolina Panthers are the only winless team heading into the Week 8 NFL schedule, but they are coming off a timely bye week. While they have not been a successful team thus far, wide receiver Adam Thielen has been one of the top Fantasy football picks each week. He has 49 receptions for 509 yards and four touchdowns, averaging more than 10 yards per catch. Thielen has a favorable matchup against Houston's defense on Sunday, so he could be a popular addition to Week 8 Fantasy football lineups.

There are tricky start-sit decisions to make this week as well, including players like Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Titans are expected to start rookie quarterback Will Levis on Sunday, which makes including Hopkins high up in the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings a potentially poor bet. Before setting your Week 8 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see its Week 8 Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 8 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers. The Raiders added Meyers to their offense in the offseason and he has been the perfect addition to the team through the first seven weeks. He has 37 receptions for 385 yards and five touchdowns, serving as a No. 2 wideout behind star Davante Adams on the Raiders depth chart.

Meyers has recorded at least 50 receiving yards in five of his six games with Las Vegas, scoring a touchdown in three straight games coming into this matchup. The 26-year-old is facing a Detroit defense that was torched by Baltimore last week, as Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 357 yards and three touchdowns. Detroit ranks No. 24 in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (240.6), which is one reason why the model is high on Meyers this week.

And a massive shocker: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who's thrown for over 500 yards and five touchdowns in his last two games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 in the Week 8 Fantasy football QB rankings. He's a player to consider leaving out of your Week 8 Fantasy football lineups.

Burrow got off to a slow start this season but he's been impressive in recent weeks. However, Burrow and the Bengals play the San Francisco 49ers, a defense that's giving up just 15.6 points per game, which ranks third in the league. In addition, Burrow has thrown for 185 yards or fewer in two of his last three games, a big reason why the model favors streaming a quarterback like Jordan Love or even Bryce Young in Week 8. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 8 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for an underrated wide receiver to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football WR rankings, ahead of studs like Davante Adams, Mike Evans and Jaylen Waddle. These picks could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which underrated wide receiver could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 8 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking wideout comes out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.