In Week 9, the Chicago Bears will take on the Miami Dolphins, who have given up 4.2 yards per opponent rushing attempt and 10 total touchdowns. The Bears were surprising buyers at the NFL trade deadline and brought over wide receiver Chase Claypool, who could help keep defenses from stacking the box, and increasing the value of both backs as Week 9 Fantasy sleepers. Where should Claypool appear in your Week 9 Fantasy football rankings? Should Bears players like Justin Fields and David Montgomery be among your Week 9 Fantasy football picks? Before you lock in your Week 9 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Pollard recorded 14 carries for 131 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Bears. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 9 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman. With Chuba Hubbard out last week (ankle), Foreman finished with 118 rushing yards for the second week in a row. The difference between the two performances was the three touchdowns he punched in against the Falcons last week.

Foreman will face the Bengals, who started out the year strong against the run, but over the last four games, their opponents have racked up 662 rushing yards. Last week, the Browns tallied 172 yards on the ground, and Foreman's potential to capitalize on Cincinnati's struggles to stop opposing backs is why he makes the cut as a top-20 Fantasy back in the model's Week 9 Fantasy football projections. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who's scored at least one touchdown in four of his seven games this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Edwards-Helaire carried the ball six times for 32 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's victory over the 49ers on Oct. 23.

However, Edwards-Helaire has seen his usage steadily drop in recent weeks. After catching at least three passes in his first three games, he's recorded four catches in his last four games combined while receiving double-digit carries just once. Plus, Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs will square off against the Tennessee Titans, a defense that's giving up just 89.1 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks second in the NFL. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Edwards-Helaire is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 9. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 9 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 9 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 9 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.