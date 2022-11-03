The NFL Trade deadline was a wild one for many teams, and included players that haven't even been on the field this season. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded for Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons, even though he is in the midst of a year-long suspension from the league. Ridley won't factor into Fantasy football start-sit decisions until next season, but who are some other familiar names in new places that could make an impact in Week 9 for your Fantasy football rankings? The Minnesota Vikings scooped up tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions after placing Irv Smith Jr. on injured reserve with an ankle injury. The Chicago Bears also added a much-needed piece to their passing attack in Chase Claypool, but will he find some juice in the Windy City to benefit Week 9 Fantasy football strategy? Before you lock in your Week 9 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Pollard recorded 14 carries for 131 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Bears. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is high on this week: Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. The former 49ers running back already usurped the starting role from Chase Edmonds, but his job as the featured back in the Dolphins offense was solidified at the NFL trade deadline when the team shipped Edmonds to Denver. Over the last two weeks, Mostert has run for 143 yards on 30 carries, with a touchdown reception mixed in.

Mostert's potential is even higher this week against the Bears, who have given up the second-most rushing yards this season. Against opposing running backs, Chicago has yielded 938 yards and nine touchdowns, but has also given up 271 receiving yards to backs on just 34 total receptions. Last week against the Cowboys, Chicago watched Dallas running back Tony Pollard rush for 131 yards and three touchdowns, which is why the model projects Mostert into the conversation as a top-15 Fantasy running back in Week 9. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who's scored at least one touchdown in four of his seven games this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Edwards-Helaire carried the ball six times for 32 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's victory over the 49ers on Oct. 23.

However, Edwards-Helaire has seen his usage steadily drop in recent weeks. After catching at least three passes in his first three games, he's recorded four catches in his last four games combined while receiving double-digit carries just once. Plus, Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs will square off against the Tennessee Titans, a defense that's giving up just 89.1 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks second in the NFL. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Edwards-Helaire is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 9. See who else to fade here.

