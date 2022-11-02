If your team features Nick Chubb or Saquon Barkley as your No. 1 running back, you'll need a reliable streaming option for your Week 9 Fantasy football lineups with the Browns and Giants on bye. Among the most notable streaming options in Week 9 is Falcons running back Caleb Huntley. Cordarrelle Patterson has been hampered by a knee injury, which has given Huntley the ability to show his explosiveness. Last week against the Panthers, he recorded 16 carries for 91 yards. Huntley and the Falcons could climb the Fantasy football rankings with a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Chargers are giving up 137.6 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks 27th in the NFL. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Pollard recorded 14 carries for 131 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Bears. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 9 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. The Jaguars traded James Robinson to the Jets, paving the way for Etienne to be the lead back in Jacksonville. Last week against the Broncos, Etienne recorded a career-high in rushing attempts, finishing with 24 carries for 156 yards.

The second-year running back has recorded 92 carries for 571 yards and two touchdowns this season. He ranks third in the NFL with a 6.2 yards per carry average and gets a mouthwatering matchup against the Raiders on Sunday. Las Vegas' defense allowed Saints running back Alvin Kamara to score three total touchdowns last week, one of the main reasons why SportsLine's model ranks Etienne as a top-five back in Week 9. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who's scored at least one touchdown in four of his seven games this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Edwards-Helaire carried the ball six times for 32 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's victory over the 49ers on Oct. 23.

However, Edwards-Helaire has seen his usage steadily drop in recent weeks. After catching at least three passes in his first three games, he's recorded four catches in his last four games combined while receiving double-digit carries just once. Plus, Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs will square off against the Tennessee Titans, a defense that's giving up just 89.1 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks second in the NFL. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Edwards-Helaire is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 9. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 9 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 9 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 9 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.