Backup quarterbacks taking over affects every position, so where should strong pass-catchers like Davante Adams, D.J. Moore and Marquise Brown fall in Week 9 Fantasy football rankings while playing with second-string signal callers on Sunday? A change in quarterback isn't always an ominous sign for Fantasy football projections. Colts receiver Josh Downs, a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has seemingly received a boost with Gardner Minshew over Anthony Richardson. Downs, who went largely unselected in Fantasy drafts, is averaging 78.8 yards with two total touchdowns over the last four games Minshew has started or played the majority of snaps. How confident can you feel about Downs in your Week 9 Fantasy football lineups?

One player the model is high on this week: Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. The rookie is coming off his first NFL win last week, as he completed 22 of 31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown. It was Young's fourth straight game with at least 200 passing yards and he has five touchdowns over that span.

Young averaged fewer than 150 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions over his first two games, but has appeared to settle in since then. The Panthers host the Colts, who are allowing the eighth-most passing yards, this week. Indianapolis also has the worst scoring defense (allowing 28.6 points per game) this season and the model projects Young to continue his ascension this weekend.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns in last week's victory over the Rams, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 12 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving out of your Week 9 Fantasy football lineups.

Prescott is coming off his best performance of the season, throwing for four touchdowns and completing five passes of more than 20 yards, his highest mark of the year. However, Prescott and the Cowboys will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that has given up 17 points or fewer in three of their last four games. In addition, Prescott has failed to throw more than one touchdown pass in four of his last five outings, a big reason why the model favors streaming a quarterback like Derek Carr or Jordan Love in Week 9. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings.

