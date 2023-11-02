Tony Pollard was among the top players in the Fantasy football RB rankings entering the 2023 NFL season. However, he's been disappointing in recent weeks, rushing for 53 yards or less in his last four starts. Pollard and the Cowboys square off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, a defense that's giving up just 65.5 rushing yards per game. Where will Pollard land in the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings and which running backs should you leave on your bench? A reliable set of Week 9 Fantasy football picks can help ensure that you nail those difficult start-sit decisions. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Top Week 9 Fantasy football picks

Bills running back James Cook recorded 14 carries for 67 yards in Buffalo's 24-18 win over the Buccaneers last Thursday. Cook continues to serve as Buffalo's main ball-carrier and is averaging 4.8 yards per carry this season.

On Sunday, Cook and the Bills square off against the Cincinnati Bengals, a defense that's given up a rushing touchdown to an opposing running back in their last four games. Cook has recorded 13 or more carries in his last three contests and is projected to finish as a top-15 running back this week.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns in last week's victory over the Rams.

Prescott is coming off his best performance of the season, throwing for four touchdowns and completing five passes of more than 20 yards, his highest mark of the year. However, Prescott and the Cowboys will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that has given up 17 points or fewer in three of their last four games. In addition, Prescott has failed to throw more than one touchdown pass in four of his last five outings.

How to set Week 9 Fantasy football rankings

An underrated wide receiver is projected to finish in the top 10 of Fantasy football WR rankings, ahead of studs like Davante Adams, Keenan Allen and Jaylen Waddle.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which underrated wide receiver could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 9 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking wideout comes out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.