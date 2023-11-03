Unless you have an elite tight end like Travis Kelce or T.J. Hockenson, you might consider rostering a streamer for your Week 9 Fantasy football picks. The position hasn't been productive this year, as Mark Andrews is the TE2 on the season, but he has as many Fantasy points as David Montgomery (RB16) and Nico Collins (WR13). Who should be under consideration for Week 9 Fantasy football lineups without a no-brainer tight end on your roster?

Chargers tight end Donald Parham scored his fourth touchdown of the season last week, replacing the injured Gerald Everett, and Everett had scores in back-to-back games the previous two weeks. It's clear the position is a focal point for the Chargers' offense, something to keep in mind when evaluating the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings as L.A. faces a Jets team that's allowed the most touchdowns to opposing tight ends. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

One player the model is high on this week: Browns running back Kareem Hunt. The veteran has drastically increased his production since joining the team in the wake of Nick Chubb's season-ending injury. After having 47 total yards with no scores over his first two games, Hunt has 169 yards and four touchdowns over his last three outings.

He has about as attractive a Fantasy matchup as any running back in Week 9 against the Cardinals. They gave up 149 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns to the running back position last week against Baltimore, and the Cardinals have allowed the third-most Fantasy points to the position this season. While Hunt will share touches with Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong, there should be enough for all three to produce, given what Cleveland lacks in the passing game. The model has Hunt as a top-20 option in its Week 9 Fantasy football RB rankings, making him an RB2 for Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns in last week's victory over the Rams, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 12 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving out of your Week 9 Fantasy football lineups.

Prescott is coming off his best performance of the season, throwing for four touchdowns and completing five passes of more than 20 yards, his highest mark of the year. However, Prescott and the Cowboys will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that has given up 17 points or fewer in three of their last four games. In addition, Prescott has failed to throw more than one touchdown pass in four of his last five outings, a big reason why the model favors streaming a quarterback like Derek Carr or Jordan Love in Week 9. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings.

