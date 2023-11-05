There are a host of quarterback changes this week, and while none of the new players under center may be highly coveted Week 9 Fantasy football picks, many of their receivers could. With a quarterback change could come a drop in production, as D.J. Moore has found out once Justin Fields left the lineup. Players like Marquise Brown, Jordan Addison and Kyle Pitts will have to adjust to new signal-callers, which may also cause a shuffle in where they fall in the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings.

Pitts never truly got in sync with Desmond Ridder. Perhaps backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke can unlock Pitts' potential that he flashed as a rookie in 2021. As the TE13 this season, Pitts is often a lukewarm starter, but should the quarterback change affect how you view him in being part of your Week 9 Fantasy football strategy? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top Week 9 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Texans receiver Nico Collins. The third-year pro flies under the radar despite the fact that he's on pace for 1,400 receiving yards. Collins ranks 13th in the NFL in receiving yards (577) and is also 13th among wide receivers in Fantasy points. Playing at home in Week 9 favors Collins, as for his career, he's averaged 60.3 yards with five touchdowns at home compared to 38.8 yards and just one TD on the road.

Sunday's home game comes against the Buccaneers, who allowed three Bills wideouts to have at least 70 yards last week. For the season, Tampa allows the sixth-most receiving yards to opposing receivers. The Week 9 Fantasy football WR rankings slot Collins among the top 20 wide receivers, and he's ranked above such players as Mike Evans and Puka Nacua.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns in last week's victory over the Rams, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 12 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving out of your Week 9 Fantasy football lineups.

Prescott is coming off his best performance of the season, throwing for four touchdowns and completing five passes of more than 20 yards, his highest mark of the year. However, Prescott and the Cowboys will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that has given up 17 points or fewer in three of their last four games. In addition, Prescott has failed to throw more than one touchdown pass in four of his last five outings, a big reason why the model favors streaming a quarterback like Derek Carr or Jordan Love in Week 9. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings.

