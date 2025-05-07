Monday's newsletter provided Dynasty rookie rankings for various formats, as well as analysis on some rookie risers and fallers from the draft. Be sure to check that out if you missed it in your inbox! You can also find it on X, if you are a new subscriber!

Today, we're taking a look ahead to predict what the 2025 Fantasy football season-long draft landscape might look like. Jamey Eisenberg invited me to participate in a 2025 draft with rookies included this Tuesday, and it got me thinking more about how I would sort out the rookies and veterans. If you're curious, read on!

For my Dynasty rankings and more

Top-150 Overall Rankings for 2025 Fantasy Football

Draft decisions in 2025 -- Ashton Jeanty or Puka Nacua? Christian McCaffrey or Brock Bowers? You're on the clock!

In Tuesday's mock draft, I had the 1.02. The scoring system was full PPR, and the format was start three receivers. So, I took CeeDee Lamb without much thought. He could see 200+ targets in 2025.

These rankings are designed for half-PPR. That gave me a bit more pause in ranking Lamb ahead of Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson, but I still think that's how I would draft in a half-PPR scoring system.

You can't go wrong with any of the top-five. After that, it gets a bit tougher to parse through the different types of profiles. Adam Aizer was faced with a decision between Ashton Jeanty and Puka Nacua in Tuesday's draft, for example. He took Jeanty, even in a full-PPR league with three starting WR spots. Who can blame him? Jeanty could be the top scorer in Fantasy. I think that Puka could too, though!

Weighing risk vs. reward will be a theme if picking at the back end of Round 1. Christian McCaffrey could easily finish as the RB1 in 2025. Brock Bowers and Amon-Ra St. Brown are safer, though, and they have upside! Bowers could provide a huge positional edge, maybe he'll be the most valuable player in Fantasy! It's shaping up to be a fun year to rank, I like so many of the players in the top-20.

I'm very curious where Omarion Hampton will end up leaving draft boards in August. I landed him at pick 4.11 in Tuesday's mock!

No, of course, not -- I am not down on Brian Thomas Jr. in 2025. I'm extremely high on Drake London. I can't justify BTJ over Bowers. Who am I supposed to rank him ahead of? Maybe the answer is the CMC-Derrick Henry-De'Von Achane group, maybe they need to move down.

Anyway, check out my heater of a start to Tuesday's mock. I got double-sniped on Ladd McConkey and Jaxon Smith-Njigba at the 2-3 turn, so I ended up with Breece Hall. Hampton made it back to me to make up for it!

And why couldn't Breece have a huge year? If healthy, he and his revamped offensive line could be a problem for defenses!

Draft decisions in 2025 -- Kaleb Johnson or James Conner? Travis Hunter or Xavier Worthy?

