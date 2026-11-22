Relying on Week 11 Fantasy football advice is needed more so than any other week this entire year as a season high of six teams are on byes. Fantasy start-sit decisions become more difficult when there simply aren't as many Week 11 Fantasy football picks to choose from with fewer players in action. A number of players often on the fringe of Fantasy lineups are coming off nice showings such as Deebo Samuel (109 yards, 2 TD), Alvin Kamara (14 yards, 2 TD) and Ollie Gordon (115 yards), making them potential inserts into Week 11 Fantasy football lineups.

New players under center as of late like Joe Milton, Fernando Mendoza and Kyle McCord cause ripple effects for their teammates, particularly the pass catchers. Perhaps Dallas Goedert, Makai Lemon and Tre Tucker aren't quite as desirable as they were before. Kenneth Walker III (groin) and Jake Ferguson (knee/ankle) are among the players who were ruled out on Friday, while Brock Bowers (ankle), Ladd McConkey (back) and Darren Waller (knee) are all listed as questionable. Before setting your Week 11 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those could have made a run at their league title.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football picks

One surprise in Week 11: The model isn't high on 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, despite him being the QB3 in Fantasy and leading the NFL in QBR. Purdy and San Fran will go from one extreme to another this week as after facing Dallas' Fantasy-friendly defense, the Niners have to take on Minnesota's top-ranked defense. The Vikings have allowed the fewest Fantasy points to quarterbacks and have shut down MVP contenders in three straight weeks. They've faced Jordan Love, Josh Allen and Jared Goff consecutively, with each of them having a 1:1 TD:INT and all failing to reach 235 passing yards. Despite Purdy's banner year, he doesn't even crack the top 12 at his position this week.

Another curveball: the model is high on Chiefs wideout Josh Downs, who is a top-20 Fantasy WR this week despite being started in just 39% of leagues last week. The former Colt made an immediate impact with a 4-53-1 stat line in his team debut. Those 4 catches came on just 11 offensive snaps, which ranked sixth among Chiefs wide receivers as Downs was getting acclimated to the playbook. With a full week of practice, he should see exponentially more playing time against an Arizona defense that ranks 31st in points allowed. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 11 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 20 of its Week 11 Fantasy football rankings, despite being a clear backup on his own team. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the model's entire Week 11 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and standard leagues here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising running back could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which running back is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 20 all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.