San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy made a late charge at the NFL Rookie of the Year award, throwing for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions as Jimmy Garoppolo's replacement. Purdy has thrown for at least two touchdowns in all six of his starts, making him one of the Fantasy football sleepers down the stretch of the regular season. He will try to keep that streak alive when he faces Seattle on Saturday during NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023. Should you include Purdy in your NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football picks? How high should he be in your Fantasy football rankings? Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Fantasy football rankings for Super Wild Card Weekend from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home emptyhanded.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, ranking him as a top-15 player at his position. The result: Jeudy hauled in five receptions for 154 yards in Denver's victory over the Chargers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Super Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins. Baltimore's coaching staff knew Dobbins was going to play a critical role during Wild Card Weekend, so they chose to rest him last week. He had rushed for at least 90 yards in three of the previous four weeks, racking up at least 12 carries in all of those games.

The Ravens will be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday, which means Dobbins could be the featured player offensively. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry in his lone meeting with Cincinnati during the regular season and has averaged at least 4.9 yards per carry in four straight games. The model expects Dobbins to be a top performer this weekend, making him one of the best running backs to include in your Fantasy football lineups during Super Wild Card Weekend. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who ranks inside the top-five in rushing touchdowns (12), stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at his position. Elliott has been a touchdown machine for Fantasy owners this season, finding the end zone at least once in nine of his last 10 games.

However, Elliott is averaging just 3.8 yards per carry, which ranks 42nd in the NFL. In addition, the Buccaneers have given up only two rushing touchdowns in their last four games. With such a tough matchup on Super Wild Card Weekend, Elliott is a player to consider putting on the bench. See who else to fade here.

How to set Super Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football rankings

