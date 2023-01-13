NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023 features three matchups between division rivals that have already played each other twice this season. On Saturday, George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers will look for their third win over the Seattle Seahawks. Kittle had 93 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions in his last game against Seattle, but there is little room for error when making the right Fantasy football start-sit decisions during playoff tournaments. On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will take on the Buffalo Bills, whom they split wins with during the regular season. Jaylen Waddle was Miami's most potent weapon against the Bills, but how high should he be in your Fantasy football rankings? Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Fantasy football rankings for Super Wild Card Weekend from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home emptyhanded.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, ranking him as a top-15 player at his position. The result: Jeudy hauled in five receptions for 154 yards in Denver's victory over the Chargers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is high on this week: Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins. He was a healthy scratch with a number of other Baltimore starters in the regular season finale against Cincinnati, so he should be well-rested entering the NFL playoffs 2023. In Week 17 against Pittsburgh, Dobbins carried the ball 17 times for 93 yards and accounted for nearly 40% of the Ravens' offensive yardage.

Dobbins wasn't as heavily featured when Baltimore faced Cincinnati in Week 5, as Lamar Jackson was at quarterback, rather than Tyler Huntley, who was been the starter since Week 15. However, in that game, he still turned eight carries into 44 yards. With Jackson out this weekend, expect a steady diet of Dobbins, which is why the model ranks him among the top five Fantasy running backs for NFL Super Wild Card Weekend.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who ranks inside the top-five in rushing touchdowns (12), stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at his position. Elliott has been a touchdown machine for Fantasy owners this season, finding the end zone at least once in nine of his last 10 games.

However, Elliott is averaging just 3.8 yards per carry, which ranks 42nd in the NFL. In addition, the Buccaneers have given up only two rushing touchdowns in their last four games. With such a tough matchup on Super Wild Card Weekend, Elliott is a player to consider putting on the bench.

