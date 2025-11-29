While every manager has their Week 13 Fantasy football picks that are must-starts, there are also Fantasy streamers you have to consider. Jacoby Brissett is coming off a 300-yard game and has been one of the most productive quarterbacks over the last six weeks. Meanwhile, the likes of Tyrone Tracy Jr., Kenneth Gainwell, Khalil Shakir, Michael Wilson and Hunter Henry all had 100-plus scrimmage yards last week. Your Week 13 Fantasy football strategy has to decipher if these were one-off performances or if any of the aforementioned are deserving to be in your Week 13 Fantasy football lineups.

In the case of Brissett, the journeyman has clearly been more than a one-week wonder as he has at least 337 total yards or multiple touchdowns in six straight. On Sunday, he and Arizona will face Tampa, which allowed Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford to absolutely shred it over the last two games. Where do the Week 13 Fantasy football projections rank Brissett in comparison to QBs potentially returning from injury like Aaron Rodgers, C.J. Stroud and Jaxson Dart? Before making your Week 13 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football picks

One surprise in Week 13: The model is fading Steelers WR D.K. Metcalf, a three-time 1,000-yard receiver who is the WR17 entering Week 13, may not warrant a spot in Week 13 Fantasy football lineups even though he's being started in 70% of leagues. The wideout scored a rushing touchdown last week, as Pittsburgh had to manufacture touches for him as the passing game, alone, isn't helping much in that regard. Metcalf has had 55 or fewer receiving yards in each of the last six weeks, with just one receiving score. Now he has to face Buffalo's No. 1 passing defense on Sunday, as the Bills are giving up just 169.4 passing yards over their last five games. Metcalf isn't among the top 24 wideouts in the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings, putting him outside of the WR2 radar in most-sized leagues.

Another curveball: The model is high on Texans running back Woody Marks, who is the RB29 in standard leagues and the RB30 in PPR scoring. He's being started in just over 60% of leagues, so many still have him on the bench. The rookie has supplanted veteran Nick Chubb as Houston's top back, with six straight games with double-digit carries. Marks is averaging 62.8 scrimmage yards with two scores over his last half-dozen contests, despite facing stacked boxes in the last three of those with Davis Mills under center. The Texans will face the Colts on Sunday, who just allowed Kareem Hunt to have 130 scrimmage yards last week and have given up five touchdowns to running backs over the last three games. Marks is a top-20 Fantasy RB in Week 13, per the model, slotting ahead of Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker III. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 13 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising wideout you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 20 of its Week 13 Fantasy football rankings, even slotted ahead of Justin Jefferson. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the model's entire Week 13 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and standard leagues here.

