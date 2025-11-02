Three rookie running backs who have been Fantasy football start/sit decisions all year made huge impacts on Sunday. RJ Harvey scored three touchdowns, Woody Marks went over 100 scrimmage yards and TreVeyon Henderson had a career-high of 75 total yards. Their Week 9 Fantasy football rankings likely received a boost, compared to the week prior, but does that warrant any of them a spot in Week 9 Fantasy football lineups ahead of more established veterans like Nick Chubb, Aaron Jones or Tony Pollard?

Speaking of rookie ball carriers, Cam Skattebo is no longer an option as a Fantasy football pick after dislocating his ankle. Tyrone Tracy Jr. is seemingly the next man up in New York, but what do the Week 9 Fantasy football projections forecast for veteran Devin Singletary? Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco (knee) has been ruled out, meaning more carries for Kareem Hunt, while Brashard Smith may have a bigger role. Before making your Week 9 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top Week 9 Fantasy football picks

One surprise in Week 9: The model is fading Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, a two-time 1,000-yard wideout who has touchdowns in three of his last four games. However, Higgins hasn't been quite as productive, as a whole, as he's been in previous years. He's averaging career lows in both yards per game (45) and receptions per game (3.1), thus making his reliance on touchdowns a risky proposition for his Fantasy owners. He has an over/under of 52.5 receiving yards in this one.

Higgins' touchdown reception in his last game was his lone catch of the game and now has to face a Chicago defense, whose strength is versus the pass. The Bears are allowing just 9.4 receptions per game to opposing wide receivers, which is the second-fewest in the league. Chicago hasn't allowed a single wideout to reach 100 yards since Week 2, and only one receiver has more than five catches over that span. Sitting outside the top 25 in Week 9 Fantasy football WR rankings, Higgins may not warrant a spot in Fantasy football lineups.

Another curveball: The model is high on Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II. The fifth-round rookie has made a name for himself over the last three weeks and ranks second amongst tight ends in Fantasy points over this stretch. He had a 5-77-1 stat line last Thursday, which followed seven receptions for 164 yards and a score in his previous outing. Gadsden has started just two games this year but still has as many redzone receptions (four) as Chargers wideouts Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.

He now gets a dream matchup versus the Titans, who rank 29th in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed, and just saw their thin secondary further decimated by trading cornerback Roger McCreary to the Rams. Tennessee has given up at least 50 receiving yards or a touchdown to tight ends in each of the last three weeks. Gadsden wasn't on the Fantasy radar a few weeks ago but now finds himself among the top five in positional rankings for this week, making him a must-start for Week 9 Fantasy football lineups. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 9 Fantasy football rankings

