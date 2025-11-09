The Chiefs and Cowboys are among the most popular franchises in the NFL, and they both also happen to be on a bye in Week 10. That creates some Fantasy football lineup challenges as well with Patrick Mahomes, George Pickens and Travis Kelce -- all among the leaders in Fantasy points at their respective positions -- out of the mix this week. Fantasy players did get some positive news on Friday, however, as James Cook (ankle) and Puka Nacua (rib) both didn't get injury designations, meaning both are good to go this week. However, the likes of C.J. Stroud (concussion), Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) and Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) will be sidelined on Sunday.

There are also some big names coming off a bye who can be returned to lineups such as Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Breece Hall -- who remained with the Jets despite trade rumors -- and Emeka Egbuka. Where should all those players factor in the Week 10 Fantasy football rankings? Before making your Week 10 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 10 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those could have made a run at their league title.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football picks

One surprise in Week 10: The model is fading Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs, a four-time Pro Bowler who ranks as the WR14 over the last six weeks. Despite that, he may not warrant a spot in Week 10 Fantasy football lineups as he sits outside the top 30 in WR rankings. Diggs has salvaged his Fantasy value over the last two weeks with a touchdown in each game, but he had only 52 total yards and three catches in each. Over his last four games, the veteran is averaging just 37.3 receiving yards, and for the season, Diggs has only two games with at least 70 yards.

The Patriots are seeing their younger receivers, namely Pop Douglas and Kayshon Boutte, emerge as each player has more touchdown catches than Diggs' pair on the season. Additionally, Diggs doesn't have the best Week 10 matchup versus Tampa, which has done a good job at keeping receivers out of the endzone. Over the last 14 touchdowns scored against the Bucs, just three of them have come via wideouts, as Diggs is a player to fade this week.

Another curveball: The model is high on Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, who is being started in fewer than half of Fantasy leagues. The rookie has rushing touchdowns in each of his last four games and also has a 7:1 TD:INT over that stretch. Dart's legs are one of his biggest Fantasy assets as only Jayden Daniels is averaging more rushing yards per start, amongst quarterbacks, and only Josh Allen has more rushing touchdowns at the position.

On Sunday, he gets to face one of the most Fantasy-friendly defenses to running quarterbacks as just six teams allow more rushing yards per game to QBs than the Bears. Chicago was also shredded thru the air by Joe Flacco on Sunday, to the tune of 470 passing yards and four touchdowns. With Chicago having the No. 29 scoring defense and ranking 25th versus the pass, Dart finds himself in the top 10 of positional rankings. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 10 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 10 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising tight end you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top eight of its Week 10 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the model's entire Week 10 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and standard leagues here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising tight end could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 10 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which tight end is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top eight, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.