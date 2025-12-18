There's a notion that players turn up their level of play when under the bright lights of a primetime game, which is something you could apply to your Week 16 Fantasy football strategy. The likes of Matthew Golden, DJ Moore, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jauan Jennings and Alec Pierce may have initially been on the bubble for your Week 16 Fantasy football lineups, but them playing on primetime may add extra appeal this week. Seeing how we're in the midst of the 2025 Fantasy football playoffs, any extra insight could be useful when making Fantasy start/sit decisions.

Bryce Young doesn't have a primetime game, but he does have a divisional matchup versus Tampa. Young has looked like a Heisman-winning, No. 1 overall pick versus the Bucs with 250.5 passing yards, four total touchdowns and no turnovers over his last two versus Tampa Bay. So, in addition to looking at players in primetime games, some helpful Week 16 Fantasy football advice would be to also notice how players have performed previously versus upcoming opponents. Before making your Week 16 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Bet on every NFL Week 16 game at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5 initial wager wins:

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those could have made a run at their league title.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

Top Week 16 Fantasy football picks

One surprise in Week 16: The model is fading Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, despite him averaging 81.3 yards with two scores over his last three games, and being the WR9 in PPR leagues on the season. He's being started in nearly 60% of leagues this week. Robinson has a brutal Sunday matchup versus Minnesota, which has allowed the fewest Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. No wideout has scored in six straight games versus Minnesota, as it's kept the likes of CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Jaxon Smith-Njigba out of the end zone. Also, Robinson's Fantasy production is heavily reliant on him racking up lots of catches, but only one team has given up fewer receptions to wideouts than the Vikings. He sits outside the top 30 in positional Week 16 Fantasy football rankings so is one to bypass this week.

Another curveball: The model is high on Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, despite him having one or fewer passing TDs in four of his last five games and being started in just 43% of leagues this week. The one outlier during this five-game stretch came on Sunday, when Nix tied a career-high with four TDs, along with 302 passing yards, versus an elite Green Bay defense. That caliber of defense won't be what he sees on Sunday with the Jags, who rank No. 20 versus the pass. Additionally, Nix, who has 254 yards and four scores on the ground this year, should find success with his legs against Jacksonville. The Jaguars have allowed 20+ rushing yards or a rushing TD to QBs in five of their last six games as Nix is a top-10 Fantasy QB this week, slotted above both Dak Prescott and Drake Maye. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $75 in bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

How to set Week 16 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising wideout you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 15 of its Week 16 Fantasy football rankings, even slotted ahead the likes of Justin Jefferson and D.K. Metcalf. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the model's entire Week 16 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and standard leagues here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising wide receiver could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 16 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which wideout is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 15 all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.