Just when you thought byes were a thing of the past this NFL season, your Week 14 Fantasy football lineups have to account for four teams being off. That includes Fantasy star quarterbacks like Drake Maye and Jaxson Dart being on a bye, which causes a shuffle in the Week 14 Fantasy football QB rankings. Thus, players like Sam Darnold, Jordan Love, Bo Nix and Trevor Lawrence, who are often a part of Fantasy football start-sit decisions, may appear a bit more promising for this week, especially with the uncertain status of Justin Herbert (hand).

Meanwhile, the likes of Tyrod Taylor, Jacoby Brissett and even rookie Tyler Shough all ranked among the top 12 in QB Fantasy points last week. Are any of them worth considering starting with some leagues beginning their 2025 Fantasy football playoffs this week? Before making your Week 14 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those could have made a run at their league title.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football picks

One surprise in Week 14: The model is fading Bears QB Caleb Williams, who has 10 total touchdowns, versus just one interception, over his last five games and is the QB8 this season. Williams, who has an over/under of 193.5 passing yards this week, has been the catalyst to Chicago sitting atop the NFC standings and having the No. 6 total offense, and while he's been efficient as of late, he hasn't been overly productive. He's had one or fewer touchdown passes in seven of his last nine games, and with Chicago going 8-1 over that stretch, the Bears won't tinker with their offensive strategy. Chicago takes on Green Bay on Sunday, with the Pack allowing the sixth-fewest Fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2025. Williams averaged just 189.5 passing yards versus the Packers last season, with one total touchdown. Williams may not warrant a spot in Week 14 Fantasy football lineups as he sits outside the top 15 in quarterback rankings.

Another curveball: The model is high on Dolphins tight end Darren Waller, who is the TE30 in standard leagues and the TE37 in PPR scoring. The veteran began the year sidelined, then played in a few games only to then head to IR, so he may have flown under the radar for many as he's only being started in 39% of leagues. But he returned to play last week and had 47 receiving yards, despite playing less than half of the snaps. Over his four games this year in which he received targets, Waller's averaged 41 yards with four total touchdowns. That scoring prowess has a great chance to continue in Week 14 versus the Jets, who have allowed the second-most touchdowns to tight ends. Even when not allowing scores, the Jets are still allowing yards to the position as Kyle Pitts (82 yards) had his most yards in over a calendar year versus New York last week. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 14 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top three of its Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, despite him sitting outside the top 10 of both positional Fantasy points and Fantasy points per game. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the model's entire Week 14 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and standard leagues here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which quarterback is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top three all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.