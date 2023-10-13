Bears running back Khalil Herbert is expected to miss several weeks due to an ankle injury, while backup Roschon Johnson is dealing with a concussion. Herbert is Chicago's leading rusher this season, and he has added 10 receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown, so his absence leaves a void in some Week 6 Fantasy football lineups. Fullback Khari Blasingame was forced to finish last week's game as Chicago's featured back, rushing eight times for 26 yards. However, those numbers are probably not going to convince many owners to add him to their Week 6 Fantasy football strategy.

Multiple Fantasy football injuries popped up last week, including Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring). Who should you replace him with when you make your Week 6 Fantasy football picks? Before you lock in your Week 6 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from Fantasy football expert Heath Cummings.

Every Tuesday during the NFL season, Cummings shares his weekly Fantasy Football position previews at CBS Sports. For the first time, SportsLine members will get exclusive access to his weekly projections that serve as a companion to those position previews.

Now, Cummings has revealed his Fantasy football rankings and projections for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see his Week 6 Fantasy football rankings and Fantasy football stat projections.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football picks

One player Cummings is high on this week: Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The seventh-year wideout made his season debut against Philadelphia last week, catching eight passes for 118 yards on 12 targets. Kupp showed no signs of the hamstring injury that held him out of the first four games of the season, leading the team in targets, receptions and yards.

He has a favorable matchup in Week 6 against an Arizona defense that ranks No. 26 in passing yards allowed per game (251.4). The Cardinals were embarrassed by Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase last week, as he had 15 receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns. Kupp has faced Arizona 10 times during his career, averaging 8.6 targets for 64.9 yards and 0.4 touchdowns, and the Cardinals have a weaker defense than usual this season.

And a massive shocker: Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn, who is coming off his best performance of the season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 30 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving out of your Week 6 Fantasy football lineups.

Osborn is expected to have an expanded role following Jefferson's injury, but expectations should still be reasonable following his slow start to the season. He has been held under 50 receiving yards in every game this season, and he has not scored a touchdown in his last two games. Osborn's targets could increase while Jefferson is sidelined, but Cummings believes Osborn's expected increase in production is being overstated. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 6 Fantasy football rankings

Cummings is also calling for a highly controversial quarterback to finish in the top 10 of his Fantasy football rankings, ahead of players like Jared Goff and Joe Burrow. These picks could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See his Fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE rankings and projections here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which highly controversial quarterback is in the top 10? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 6 Fantasy football rankings and projections for every position and see which shocking quarterback cracks the top 10, all from a proven Fantasy football expert.