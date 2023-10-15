The Dolphins (-14) and Bills (-15) are both expected to crush their respective opponents on Sunday, sending their players up the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings. Using the latest Week 6 NFL odds can be one factor in building a winning Week 6 Fantasy football strategy. Miami has been the best offensive team in the league so far this season, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa racking up more than 1,600 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. However, the offense took a hit when rookie running back De'Von Achane went to the injured reserve due to a knee injury.

Achane has been one of the biggest Fantasy football breakouts this season, but his injury will create an opportunity for Raheem Mostert to step up. Should you include Mostert in your Week 6 Fantasy football picks? Before you lock in your Week 6 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from Fantasy football expert Heath Cummings.

Every Tuesday during the NFL season, Cummings shares his weekly Fantasy Football position previews at CBS Sports. For the first time, SportsLine members will get exclusive access to his weekly projections that serve as a companion to those position previews.

Now, Cummings has revealed his Fantasy football rankings and projections for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see his Week 6 Fantasy football rankings and Fantasy football stat projections.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football picks

One player Cummings is high on this week: Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Between Puka Nacua's emergence and the hamstring injury, there might have been hesitation to thrust Kupp back into your Fantasy football lineups, but those doubts have hopefully subsided after he caught eight passes for 118 yards in his season debut.

Kupp was targeted 12 times against the Eagles, while Nacua was targeted on 11 occasions. Now, they'll get a softer matchup against an Arizona defense that ranks 26th against the pass and 27th in points allowed. That's why Cummings is projecting Kupp as a top-10 receiver in standard leagues and a top-five receiver in PPR leagues.

And a massive shocker: Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn, who is coming off his best performance of the season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 30 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving out of your Week 6 Fantasy football lineups.

The Vikings are moving forward without star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, but Cummings is not confident that Osborn will immediately assume a similar role. Osborn has not gone over 50 receiving yards in a game this season and averaged fewer than 40 receiving yards last year. Rookie Jordan Addison has seemingly passed him as a more favorable target for quarterback Kirk Cousins, going over 50 receiving yards in four of his first five games and scoring three total touchdowns during that stretch. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 6 Fantasy football rankings

Cummings is also calling for a highly controversial quarterback to finish in the top 10 of his Fantasy football rankings, ahead of players like Jared Goff and Joe Burrow. These picks could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See his Fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE rankings and projections here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which highly controversial quarterback is in the top 10? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 6 Fantasy football rankings and projections for every position and see which shocking quarterback cracks the top 10, all from a proven Fantasy football expert.