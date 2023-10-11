The San Francisco 49ers are off to a 5-0 start this season, with multiple players returning week-winning numbers in Fantasy football lineups. Quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown for 1,271 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions, with four of those touchdowns coming against Dallas last week. He will now fce an inconsistent Cleveland defense during the Week 6 NFL schedule. The Browns allowed just three points to both the Bengals and Titans, but gave up a combined 54 points in losses to the Steelers and Ravens.

Purdy has many of the league's top weapons at his disposal, so he will factor into plenty of owners' Week 6 Fantasy football strategy. However, it is important to get quality Week 6 Fantasy football advice and Week 6 Fantasy football projections before making your Week 6 Fantasy football picks. Before you lock in your Week 6 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from Fantasy football expert Heath Cummings.

Every Tuesday during the NFL season, Cummings shares his weekly Fantasy Football position previews at CBS Sports. For the first time, SportsLine members will get exclusive access to his weekly projections that serve as a companion to those position previews.

Now, Cummings has revealed his Fantasy football rankings and projections for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see his Week 6 Fantasy football rankings and Fantasy football stat projections.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football picks

One player Cummings is high on this week: Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The former All-Pro wideout made his season debut against Philadelphia last week after missing the first four games of the season while recovering from a hamstring injury. Kupp did not face any limitations and turned in a vintage performance, catching eight of 12 targets for 118 yards in a 23-14 loss.

He was targeted six times on the opening drive, converting those into five receptions for 56 yards. Kupp led the team in targets, receptions and yards to go along with the team's longest play of the day, a 39-yard catch late in the second quarter. He has a strong matchup this week, as the Cardinals allowed Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to rack up 15 receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns last week.

And a massive shocker: Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn, who is coming off his best performance of the season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 30 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving out of your Week 6 Fantasy football lineups.

The Vikings are going to be without star wide receiver Justin Jefferson for at least four weeks due to a hamstring injury, leaving many owners scrambling for a replacement. Osborn has been far too inconsistent this season, though, catching just 13 passes on 26 targets. He was held under 40 yards in four straight games before catching five passes for a mediocre 49-yard outing last week and will face a Chicago defense coming off its best showing of the season. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 6 Fantasy football rankings

Cummings is also calling for a highly controversial quarterback to finish in the top 10 of his Fantasy football rankings, ahead of players like Jared Goff and Joe Burrow. These picks could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See his Fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE rankings and projections here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which highly controversial quarterback is in the top 10? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 6 Fantasy football rankings and projections for every position and see which shocking quarterback cracks the top 10, all from a proven Fantasy football expert.