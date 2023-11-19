Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl last year, but owners would be wise to remember the numbers that Hurts put up in that game. Hurts threw for 304 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 70 yards and three touchdowns in the last-second defeat. He also threw for 387 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 47 yards in a 2021 regular-season matchup with Kansas City, making him a seemingly easy decision for your Week 11 Fantasy football lineups with a Monday Night Football matchup against the Chiefs on tap.

However, this isn't the same Kansas City defense, as the Chiefs enter Week 11 ranked second in points allowed per game (15.9). Should you have any hesitancy when it comes to Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith or D'Andre Swift? A reliable set of Week 11 Fantasy football rankings can help ensure that you're getting maximum value out of your Fantasy football picks. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking.

the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk. After setting career-highs with 84 receptions for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns in his first season with the Jaguars, Kirk is putting together another solid season despite having Calvin Ridley to compete with for targets. He's hauled in 49 receptions for 624 yards and three scores over his first nine games.

The Jaguars are coming off a 34-3 loss to the 49ers last week, but Kirk still managed to turn in his second 100-yard game of the season, catching six passes for 104 yards. Now, he'll take on a Titans defense that ranks 17th against the pass and 27th in net adjusted yards allowed per pass attempt. Kirk had 11 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown in two meetings with the Titans last season and the model ranks him as a top-15 wide receiver in Week 11.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, who was the No. 8 Fantasy football running back last season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. After backing up Ezekiel Elliott for three seasons and then producing 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns while sharing the load with Elliott last season, most assumed Pollard would shine as the workhorse in Dallas.

The Cowboys let Elliott walk in free agency to free up cap space and opportunities for Pollard, but his productivity has slipped with the increased workload. He's only topped 100 yards rushing once this season and been held to 55 rushing yards or fewer in his last six games. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 11 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for an underrated wide receiver to finish in the top 12 of its Fantasy football WR rankings, ahead of studs like Stefon Diggs, Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel.

which underrated wide receiver could lead you to victory? the model that has outperformed experts big-time.