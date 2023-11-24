Mark Andrews has been one of the few must-starts in Fantasy football lineups among tight ends all season, but he's out for the foreseeable future with an ankle injury. His absence has caused a shuffle in the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings, not only for his position, but also for his Ravens teammates. Tight ends like Dalton Kincaid and Cole Kmet now have one fewer player slotted ahead of them, while Baltimore wideouts such as Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. may now draw more targets from Lamar Jackson. Where should every player be in your Week 12 Fantasy football rankings?

If you choose to go the streaming route for the tight end position as part of your Week 12 Fantasy football strategy, then maybe David Njoku is worth considering. Cleveland faces a Denver defense that has allowed the most receiving yards and most Fantasy points to tight ends in 2023. Knowing the Fantasy football matchups you can exploit on a week-to-week basis would aid in your Fantasy football start-sit decisions.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Bears receiver D.J. Moore. No one was happier to see Justin Fields back under center last week than Moore, as he's been discernibly better with Fields throwing him passes than Tyson Bagent. Moore had a 7-96-1 stat line last week and has averaged 96.9 receiving yards with six total TDs in the seven games Fields has started, compared to 52.8 receiving yards with no scores in the four games Bagent started.

Chicago heads to Minnesota on Monday and Moore has a history of performing in primetime. Over his last six primetime games, which dates back to the 2020 season, Moore has averaged 104.8 receiving yards. The Vikings are also suspect versus the pass, as they've allowed the ninth-most Fantasy points to receivers this season, including three touchdowns to the position over the last two games. Moore comes in as the WR8 in the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings, placing him ahead of the likes of Stefon Diggs and Ja'Marr Chase.

Another massive shocker: Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, the NFL leader in touchdown receptions two of the last three seasons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 35 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving on the bench.

Adams has been targeted 111 times this year, but only has 64 catches for 741 yards and four touchdowns over his first 11 games this season. His 11.6 yards per reception is the second-lowest of his career and his 67.4 yards per game is nearly 25 yards below his average over the last five seasons. In Week 12, he'll take on a Chiefs defense that just held A.J. Brown to one catch for eight yards. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 12 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for an underrated quarterback to finish in the top two of its Fantasy football QB rankings, ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which underrated wide receiver could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 12 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking quarterback comes out of nowhere to crack the top two, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.