Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is coming off his worst game of the season with one catch for eight yards in a come-from-behind win over the Chiefs on Monday Night Football. However, Brown has already topped 1,000 yards receiving this season and had scored four touchdowns in his previous three games. He's been one of the more reliable receivers in the league since joining the Eagles, so should you have any hesitation including him in your Week 12 Fantasy football lineups against the Bills on Sunday?

Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence was responsible for a season-high four touchdowns on Sunday and with so many Fantasy football injuries to contend with, he may be worth starting consideration going forward.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco. A seventh-round pick out of Rutgers in the 2022 NFL Draft, Pacheco climbed the Kansas City depth chart to start 11 games as a rookie and finished with 830 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Now, he's the clear No. 1 back for the Chiefs and is coming off a strong 89-yard performance against Philadelphia's No. 1-ranked run defense last week. Pacheco should experience far less resistance against a Raiders run defense that ranks 27th in the NFL and the game script should favor him with Kansas City favored by 9.5. The model ranks him as a top-10 running back for Week 12.

Another massive shocker: Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, the NFL leader in touchdown receptions two of the last three seasons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 35 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving on the bench.

Adams has been targeted 111 times this year, but only has 64 catches for 741 yards and four touchdowns over his first 11 games this season. His 11.6 yards per reception is the second-lowest of his career and his 67.4 yards per game is nearly 25 yards below his average over the last five seasons. In Week 12, he'll take on a Chiefs defense that just held A.J. Brown to one catch for eight yards. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 12 Fantasy football rankings

