The Week 12 NFL schedule looks different than most with three games on Thanksgiving and another on Black Friday. All 32 teams will be in action and that's always welcome news for Fantasy football managers. C.J. Stroud, Tank Dell, Nico Collins, Devin Singletary and Dalton Schultz continue to put up big numbers in the Texans offense and all five of those players could be worth starting consideration after beginning the season as bench players or free agents. Can they keep the momentum going against the Jaguars and how should you handle those difficult Fantasy football start-sit decisions that pop up every week?

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been shaking off the rust after missing a year with a torn ACL but he's managed a rushing touchdown in his first two games back and might be worth plugging into your Week 12 Fantasy football lineups if you're one of the many owners who have lost a starting quarterback this year. A reliable set of Week 12 Fantasy football rankings can help you figure out exactly how to get the most out of your Fantasy football roster. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

One player the model is high on this week: Buccaneers running back Rachaad White. After sharing time with Leonard Fournette as a rookie, White is the No. 1 back in Tampa Bay after Fournette wasn't re-signed. Running behind an offensive line that struggles in the running game, it's been tough sledding for White on the ground, but he's more than made up for it as a receiver.

White has only averaged 3.3 yards per carry but he's averaged over 14 carries per game and has caught 41 passes for 354 yards. The third-round pick has scored four touchdowns in his last three games and now will take on a Colts defense that has given up 12 touchdowns to running backs in their last 10 games. That's why the model ranks White as a top-10 running back for Week 12.

Another massive shocker: Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, the NFL leader in touchdown receptions two of the last three seasons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 35 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving on the bench.

Adams has been targeted 111 times this year, but only has 64 catches for 741 yards and four touchdowns over his first 11 games this season. His 11.6 yards per reception is the second-lowest of his career and his 67.4 yards per game is nearly 25 yards below his average over the last five seasons. In Week 12, he'll take on a Chiefs defense that just held A.J. Brown to one catch for eight yards. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings.

