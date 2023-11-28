With six teams on a bye in Week 13, chances are you'll have significant holes to plug in your Fantasy football lineups. Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, D.J. Moore and Davante Adams are just a few of the stars who won't appear in the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings. So how should you handle any difficult Fantasy football start-sit decisions created by their absences? Having a reliable set of live-updated Week 13 Fantasy football rankings can help you account for any players that you have on bye or that are dealing with Fantasy football injuries.

Which players from your bench are best equipped to step up and and which have Fantasy football matchups to avoid?

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. After having his career at Georgia derailed by injuries, the Steelers decided that they'd seen enough to spend a second-round pick on Pickens in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He caught 52 passes for 801 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie and enters Week 13 with 40 catches for 662 yards and three touchdowns this season. After going a month without topping 50 yards with Matt Canada as the offensive coordinator, Pickens had three catches for 58 yards after Canada was fired last week. Now, he'll take on an Arizona defense that has given up 21 passing touchdowns (29th in the NFL) this season. The model ranks Pickens as a top-10 wide receiver.

Another massive shocker: Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the former No. 1 overall pick and two-time Pro Bowler, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20 at his position. After tearing his ACL late last season, Murray returned to action three weeks ago and has thrown for 719 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three weeks. He has supplemented his Fantasy owners with a rushing touchdown in all three games he's played.

However, he only carried the ball once for his two-yard touchdown last week and averaged just 5.7 yards per pass attempt in a blowout loss to the Rams. Now, he'll take on an opportunistic Steelers defense that has forced 20 turnovers over the first 11 games of the season. T.J. Watt is tied for the league lead with 13.5 sacks this year and Pittsburgh has forced 14 fumbles while also hauling in 12 interceptions this season.

How to set Week 13 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for an underrated quarterback to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football QB rankings, ahead of stars like Brock Purdy and Jared Goff.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which underrated quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 13 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking quarterback comes out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.