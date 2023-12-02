Last week, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for a league-best 364 yards, but he also finished with just one touchdown and an interception. He has thrown at least 30 passes in all but two games this season heading into his matchup against the Bengals during the Week 13 NFL schedule. Should that volume be enough reason to move him up your Week 13 Fantasy football QB rankings? Elsewhere in the AFC South, Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud continued his impressive campaign last week, cracking the 300-yard mark for the fourth straight game. He has one of the favorable Fantasy football matchups against a Broncos pass defense that ranks No. 23, allowing 233.0 yards per game, so he could be a core part of your Week 13 Fantasy football lineups. Before you lock in any Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home emptyhanded.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. The 25-year-old did not rush for more than 40 yards in his first seven games of the season, but he has surpassed that mark in four straight games since then. Warren went over 100 yards in back-to-back games against the Packers and Browns in mid-November, scoring a touchdown in both contests.

Pittsburgh's coaching staff has been rewarding their backup running back with additional carries every week, giving him an average of 12 carries over his last four games. The Steelers are not going to shy away from their rushing attack on Sunday, as they are facing an Arizona run defense that is No. 30 in yards allowed per game (140.1). Warren's momentum along with his favorable matchup have landed him among the model's top 20 running backs for Week 13.

Another massive shocker: Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the former No. 1 overall pick and two-time Pro Bowler, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20 at his position. After tearing his ACL late last season, Murray returned to action three weeks ago and has thrown for 719 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three weeks. He has supplemented his Fantasy owners with a rushing touchdown in all three games he's played.

However, he only carried the ball once for his two-yard touchdown last week and averaged just 5.7 yards per pass attempt in a blowout loss to the Rams. Now, he'll take on an opportunistic Steelers defense that has forced 20 turnovers over the first 11 games of the season. T.J. Watt is tied for the league lead with 13.5 sacks this year and Pittsburgh has forced 14 fumbles while also hauling in 12 interceptions this season. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 13 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for an underrated quarterback to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football QB rankings, ahead of stars like Brock Purdy and Jared Goff.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which underrated quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 13 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking quarterback comes out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.