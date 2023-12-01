Six teams on bye this week will create holes that need to be filled in your Week 13 Fantasy football lineups. This not only puts an emphasis on limited star power, but it also means owners desperately need to find Fantasy football sleepers further down the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings. Commanders running back Antonio Gibson played the same number of snaps as starter Brian Robinson Jr. last week, finishing with 21 rushing yards and 16 receiving yards. Gibson could see an increase in playing time again this week, as Washington will likely need to throw the ball more in its matchup against Miami. Should Gibson factor into your Week 13 Fantasy football strategy? Before you lock in any Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home emptyhanded.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see its Week 13 Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. His efficiency dipped in a Week 12 win over Cincinnati, but he still rushed for 49 yards and caught three passes for 13 yards. He averaged at least 6.7 yards per carry and topped 100 rushing yards in both of his previous games.

Warren will continue to split time with Najee Harris in this week's matchup against Arizona, a favorable one for both running backs. The Cardinals rank No. 30 in rushing yards allowed per game (140.1), so Warren could be in line for one of his biggest performances of the season. The 25-year-old is a top-20 running back in the model's rankings for Week 13, making him an undervalued Fantasy option.

Another massive shocker: Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the former No. 1 overall pick and two-time Pro Bowler, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20 at his position. After tearing his ACL late last season, Murray returned to action three weeks ago and has thrown for 719 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three weeks. He has supplemented his Fantasy owners with a rushing touchdown in all three games he's played.

However, he only carried the ball once for his two-yard touchdown last week and averaged just 5.7 yards per pass attempt in a blowout loss to the Rams. Now, he'll take on an opportunistic Steelers defense that has forced 20 turnovers over the first 11 games of the season. T.J. Watt is tied for the league lead with 13.5 sacks this year and Pittsburgh has forced 14 fumbles while also hauling in 12 interceptions this season. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 13 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for an underrated quarterback to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football QB rankings, ahead of stars like Brock Purdy and Jared Goff. These picks could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which underrated quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 13 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking quarterback comes out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.